Dalton City Council cuts property tax rate

The Dalton City Council cut the city's property tax rate on Monday.
By a 3-0 vote, council members set the 2021 property tax rate at 2.208 mills, down from 2.237 mills in 2020 and 2.482 mills in 2019. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie, and one seat is vacant.
That is the rollback rate, the rate expected to cancel out extra revenue from the growth of the tax digest if the tax rate wasn't changed. It is projected to bring in $7.849 million in revenue, according to Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson. That's about $318,000 less than in 2020.
Jackson said she expects revenues from other taxes will more than cover that shortfall.
A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The city taxes on 100% of assessed value.
Council members also voted 3-0 to:
• Approve an intergovernmental agreement with Dalton Public Schools concerning three planned soccer fields, two the city will build at Heritage Point Park and one the school system plans nearby at the campus of Dalton Junior High School and The Dalton Academy.
The city will contribute some $847,000 to the school system's new field for synthetic turf, while Dalton Public Schools will give the city property adjacent to Heritage Point Park at Park Creek School. The agreement is for 10 years, with an option to renew up to 50 years.
Each side will maintain its respective fields. Each side will retain first rights to those fields. But each side will be able to use the other's fields when that side isn't using them.
• Approve changes to the city's unified zoning law with Whitfield County.
One of the changes allows residents of properties zoned rural residential to keep up to four animals that weigh no more than 10 pounds, such as rabbits and chickens (but no roosters), as long as their home sits on a lot of at least two acres. That change specifically excludes the city of Dalton.
Another change allows workers to store tools and work vehicles, but no heavy equipment, in their garages at home in places zoned rural residential or general agriculture. Work vehicles include large-sized pickup trucks but not larger vehicles such as box trucks.
This change is expected to have little impact on Dalton, which has few places with rural residential zoning.
• Approve a $3,800 contract with Lowery & Associates Land Surveying of Cartersville to survey the property around City Hall and the Tyler Street railroad crossing, where stormwater control projects are planned.
