Dalton City Council cuts property tax rate

The Dalton City Council cut the city's property tax rate on Monday. By a 3-1 vote, council members set the 2020 property tax rate at 2.237 mills, down from 2.482 mills in 2019 and from 2.616 mills in 2018.
A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The city taxes on 100% of assessed value.
Dalton Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson said during a Dalton Finance Committee meeting in August that the new rate will translate into a tax cut of about $48 for the owner of a $200,000 house.
For the city, it means a reduction of about $850,000 in revenue. Jackson said that's about how much the city is on pace to come in under its $35 million 2020 budget. She credited careful management of spending by department heads as well as some positions that haven't been filled in several departments for the savings.
Mayor David Pennington, who typically votes only in the event of a tie, noted during that meeting that the city has ended the year under its budget for the past four years.
Council member Tyree Goodlett cast the dissenting vote on Monday.
"I'm not against a cut," he said. "It was just the amount. We've got a lot of stuff that needs to be taken care of. To me, I would have preferred a smaller cut and put the rest of that money to work."
Goodlett showed a reporter photos of aging stormwater drains and other infrastructure he said he'd like to see repaired.
"I'd like to use some of that money for that," he said. "And there's the possibility we could have to come back next year and raise the rate if we cut too much."
Council members voted 4-0 to approve a $21,000 contract with Atlanta's Bleakly Advisory Group to look at the possibility of creating two new tax allocation districts (TADs) on West Walnut Avenue and the north Dalton bypass.
Dalton voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs, which are based on the idea that development in an area will increase property values. In effect, the taxes a local government can collect for general purposes inside a TAD are frozen at what the property was worth when it was created. Taxes collected on additional value are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, land, buildings, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area. That “extra” money does not go into general revenue.
In 2015, the council created two TADs, one covering the downtown business district and the other at the Dalton Mall and the area closely surrounding it.
"West Walnut Avenue really should have been one of our first TADs," said Pennington. "I'm not sure why it wasn't.
Council members are working on a master plan for West Walnut Avenue and said a TAD could help finance any changes the plan calls for.
"We want to continue with our progress and build upon what we already have there," said council member Annalee Harlan. "A TAD could help attract first-class developers."
Council members also voted 4-0 to accept a donation of .025 acres at the end of Doris Street from Charles and Peggy Meyers. Public Works Director Andrew Parker said the road currently ends in a dead end. The city will use the donated property to build a partial cul-de-sac, which will allow large vehicles such as school buses and garbage trucks to turn around.
Council members also held the first reading of a "clarification" of the city's refuse collection law. One of the changes concerns fees for anyone who puts out demolition or roofing debris. The law currently charges someone $50 per cubic yard for the city to haul that debris away. Parker said that under the current law someone who puts out less than one cubic yard of such debris would be charged the full $50. Under the proposed change, someone who puts out less than a cubic yard of such debris would be charged a $25 fee for the city to haul it away.
