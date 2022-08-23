Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker said the reapportionment office of the state legislature is working on new district maps for City Council positions. The lines must be redrawn every 10 years after the results of the national census are in.
"We had about 1,400 population growth, so it's necessary to balance the population in each district," Parker said. "After we agree on new maps, we'll have to ask our local delegation (to the state legislature) to introduce local legislation to officially change the maps."
Parker briefed the current City Council members on the process during a recent Finance Committee meeting. The Finance Committee is composed of the council members.
He said the proposed new maps should be available for public review this fall and the council members will need to approve them and ask state lawmakers for the local legislation to enact them by the end of the year. The next state legislative session starts in January. City elections are conducted in odd-numbered years, so the new districts will need to be in place for the November 2023 elections.
The city currently has four wards, each represented by a council member. The mayor is elected citywide.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and county Board of Education approved new district lines last year. The state legislature approved them during its session this year, and the May general primary was the first election in which the new district lines were in place.
