Citing the falling number of patients in Hamilton Medical Center with COVID-19, the Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday to remove a mask mandate for inside city buildings.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
Hamilton Medical Center reported 37 patients with COVID-19 on Monday, down from 100 on Jan. 27. Four of those patients Monday were in the intensive care unit (ICU), compared to nine on Jan. 27. Two patients Monday were on ventilators, down from six on Jan. 27.
The Georgia Department of Public Health said there were 367 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Whitfield County in the two weeks ended Tuesday, down from 2,359 in the two weeks ended Feb. 1.
The council members also voted 4-0 to:
- Approve a three-year, $120,810 contract with Thrive Outdoor of Fort Payne, Alabama, for landscaping at the Dalton Municipal Airport. The services the company will provide include mowing 75 acres of land, bush and flower bed maintenance, decorative tree maintenance, mulching, weeding and herbicide treatments. "The Airport Authority has recommended we move forward with this company," said Airport Manager Andrew Wiersma. "The contract will begin March 1."
- Approve a $157,181 contract with Croy Engineering of Marietta for engineering services. "We received a federal grant of $1.4 million to repave our main parking apron in front of the terminal building," said Wiersma. "This is part of that project. Croy will do the engineering work for this." Wiersman said the contract will be funded from the federal grant.
- Approve a $35,000 agreement with Mauldin & Jenkins of Chattanooga. The firm will review the city's cybersecurity and publish a report that will identify any gaps in controls and provide recommendations for improving the city's cybersecurity.
Council members also recognized Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful for its efforts during the past year. Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer "activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection." Among its accomplishments during the past year were picking up 10,500 pounds of litter and spearheading the creation of a sculpture made of recycled material on Morris Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.