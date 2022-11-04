NOI

The Dalton City Council is expected to trim the city's property tax rate when the council members meet Monday.

The council members will meet at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The city has advertised a tax rate of 2.207 mills, down from 2.208 mills in 2021. That rate is expected to bring in $8.1 million, up from $7.8 million in 2021 due to growth in the tax digest.

The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the city's YouTube channel.

