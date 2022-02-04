Dalton City Council expected to vote on move of planned site of aquatics center when it meets Monday

The Dalton City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a measure that would build an aquatics center at James Brown Park, not on property at Dalton Mall as originally planned.
The council members could vote on an amendment to the city's contract with Dalton's KRH Architects to design the aquatics center at the 36-acre James Brown Park at 904 Civic Drive and to increase the budget to $23 million from $20 million.
"We tried to make the project work at the mall, but we couldn't make it work within the parameter set by the council, namely owning the land," said City Administrator Andrew Parker.
In March 2021 city officials announced that Hull Property Group, the Augusta-based developer that owns the Dalton Mall and leases the land the mall is on, had donated to the city the lease on 8.38 acres of undeveloped land near the AMC movie theaters where the city planned to build the aquatics center. The remainder of that lease is 56 years.
At the time, several council members said they believed that was sufficient. But they say they began to rethink the idea of making such a large investment on land the city doesn't own. In December, council members asked Hull to try to negotiate with the property owners, the Patterson family, to obtain title to the land and then donate that to the city.
"We couldn't make that deal work," said Mayor David Pennington.
Pennington said the city has one final soil test to perform at James Brown Park to make sure it can support the aquatics center.
"We don't have any reason to think it won't pass that test," he said.
If the land passes that test and the council members approve the amendment to the architect's agreement, the aquatics center will be built at James Brown Park on the northeast part of the campus.
"One of the advantages of building at James Brown Park is that the work will be going on at the same time as the renovations to the John Davis Recreation Center (which is also in the park), so we can develop a plan for the campus as a whole," said Parker.
The rec center will be renovated with about $4.1 million from the four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved by voters in May 2020.
The aquatics center will be built with a mixture of funds from $21 million in bonds issued by the city last year and its fund balance.
The aquatics center is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy. The city will keep the outdoor pool at the rec center.
The council meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The council members will meet in executive session, closed to the media and the public, to discuss personnel and potential litigation. They will hold their regular business meeting at 6 p.m.
The council members are also slated to vote on whether:
• To reduce the speed limit on Morris Street from Glenwood Avenue to Henderson Street to 25 mph from 35 mph.
• To approve a $3,750 agreement with MBA Consulting Engineers of Canton to evaluate the heating and air conditioning system in City Hall.
• To approve an agreement not to exceed $25,000 with BION Security of Dacula to help the city install networking equipment on its information technology system.
Council members are also expected to hear a presentation from the Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau on its 2021 activities and its plans for 2022.
