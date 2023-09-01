The Dalton City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday to cut the city’s property tax rate.
The council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
The council members are expected to vote to set the 2023 property tax rate at 1.936 mills, down from 2.207 mills in 2022. This would be the rollback rate needed to cancel gains from reassessments of property. The rate is expected to collect $8.7 million, up from $8.1 million in 2022.
One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The city taxes at 100% of assessed value.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to reduce the county’s maintenance and operations (M&O) property tax rate to 6 mills from the current 7.3 mills.
The City Council members are also expected to vote on a $589,479 design-build contract with Armourco of Woodstock for the Valley Drive channel stabilization project. This is part of the multi-phase North Walnut Drainage improvement project.
The council members are also expected to vote on:
• A request by Chris James to rezone from transitional commercial to general commercial 0.16 of an acre at 923 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton to expand an automobile body shop.
• A request by Sandra Milton to rezone from heavy manufacturing to rural residential .46 acres on Lavert Drive in Dalton to allow a family member to build a single-family detached dwelling on the undeveloped land.
• A demolition and easement agreement to remove an abandoned and dilapidated sign at 915 Market St. This is part of the city’s continuing effort to improve the appearance of West Walnut Avenue. That area is the entrance to the city from I-75.
• Appoint Assistant City Administrator Todd Pangle to the Walnut Avenue Gateway Corridor Design Review Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.