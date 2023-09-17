The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
The council members are scheduled to vote on a $1.7 million contract with Bartow Paving of Cartersville to mill, resurface and restripe 4.52 miles of city streets. Those streets include Eleventh Avenue from East Morris Street to the end, Fairfield Drive, South Hamilton Street from East Morris Street to Brickyard Road, Kingsridge Road from the cul-de-sac to Westchester Drive, Sheffield Place from the cul-de-sac to Kingsridge Road and Westchester Drive from the cul-de-sac to Dug Gap Road.
The contract calls for about 50% of the work to be complete by Dec. 31 and for 100% to be complete by May 31, 2024.
The council members are also expected to vote on:
• A $381,340 contract with ActGlobal of Austin, Texas, to replace the synthetic turf on the fields at the Mack Gaston Community Center and Joan Lewis Park.
• A $26,000, three-year contract with Rent.Fun of Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a self-service kayak vending machine at Haig Mill Lake Park. The $26,000 covers a one-time activation fee for an eight-unit smart locker. The city will receive 50% of the revenue generated by the machine. The city will have two one-year options to extend the agreement after the first three years.
• A $21,134 amendment to an agreement with Croy Engineering of Chattanooga for testing of construction materials at the Dalton Municipal Airport as part of a rehabilitation project for the airport apron.
The council members will hold the first reading of an amendment to the city’s vehicles for hire ordinance to remove any provisions in conflict with updated state law.
The council members will also hold a public hearing on a proposed update to the comprehensive plan for Whitfield County and the cities of Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell.
After local hearings, the plan will be sent to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for review and approval. State law requires the plan to be approved by Oct. 31 for each government to maintain Qualified Local Government status to receive state grants, loans and permits for the next five years.
