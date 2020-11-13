Dalton City Council expected to vote to recommend masks

The Dalton City Council will likely vote on a resolution reminding residents of the importance of wearing masks to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) when it meets Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
"We are working on a statement stressing the importance of doing things like masking and recommending that people do wear masks," said Mayor David Pennington. "We are also going to reiterate that we have mandated that people have to wear masks in all city buildings. If you come to our meetings, you see we all wear masks. I do take mine off when I have to speak."
Whitfield County has had 6,383 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths, with 864 cases reported in the past two weeks as of Thursday afternoon, according to the state Department of Public Health. In Georgia, there have been 380,190 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 8,403 deaths attributed to the virus.
Pennington said the city has received a letter signed by the CEOs of six hospitals in the region, including Hamilton Medical Center CEO Jeff Myers and the heads of Erlanger Health System and Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, asking the city to mandate "masking in public places for every resident above the age of 12" to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"But the state really doesn't allow us to impose a mandate that we can enforce," Pennington said.
Gov. Brian Kemp's executive order allowing local governments to enact mask mandates allows businesses to opt out of the requirement, meaning it can't be enforced on their premises if they don't agree. Individuals who violate such a law must first be warned and given a chance to comply before being issued a citation, and they can be fined no more than $50. Those who claim a religious or health reason for not wearing a mask cannot be required to wear one.
At a meeting in August, several City Council members expressed concern that members of the public, not just the owners of stores, could call to report people not wearing masks. Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason warned that could tie up police resources.
"We'll have people calling to report others who aren't wearing masks," Pennington said. "But there are so many exceptions they may not be violating the law. There are so many exceptions in there we really wouldn't be putting a mask mandate on, but people would think we were."
Council member Gary Crews said he agrees that a mask mandate wouldn't really have much teeth.
"I think trying to persuade people is a better approach than trying to force them to do something," he said. "Wearing masks and social distancing is important to stopping the spread of this disease, and that's a message we have to stress."
On Monday, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to reject a motion to recommend that residents wear masks in public. Commissioner Harold Brooker was the only one to vote to recommend residents wear masks. Commissioners Greg Jones and Barry Robbins voted against the measure. Commissioner Roger Crossen was in the hospital in intensive care after testing positive for COVID-19, and board Chairman Lynn Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie.
"I just don't think we should recommend masks if we don't wear them ourselves," Jones said after the meeting.
Jones said he wears a mask only if a business he is in requires it.
"I think people need to practice responsibility," Robbins said Thursday. "Maybe it's a question of semantics, but I think if you say people ought to live responsibly that ought to be good enough."
Tunnel Hill Mayor Kenny Gowin said that city's council has been discussing issuing a statement urging people to wear masks.
"We're going to meet Tuesday (at 5:30 p.m in City Hall)," he said. "I can't speak for the rest of the council, so I don't know what we will do. But that's a possibility. I personally think you ought to wear a mask."
Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick said the Town Council there hasn't discussed either a mask mandate or recommending that people wear masks.
"But I strongly feel that people should wear a mask," he said.
Varnell Mayor Tom Dickson said the City Council there hasn't discussed recommending that people wear masks but that is something they could take up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.