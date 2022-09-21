The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday to approve a $5 million contract with Felker Construction of Dalton to serve as contractor-at-risk for the renovation of the John Davis Recreation Center.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
A contractor-at-risk agrees to deliver a project at a maximum price. The contract includes all of the contractor's overhead, profit and fees, as well as building construction, design fees, project furnishings, site work and any contingencies.
The renovation will be paid for from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Plans call for a complete renovation of the 1986 portion of the building, which includes all of the administrative offices and the conference and assembly space upstairs.
The rec center was built in three stages. The original section was built in 1957. In 1963 the building was expanded with a gym and additional office space.
In 1986, the city added more office space and programming areas.
Plans also call for a new gym where the current gym is as well as a new entrance and lobby, a new locker room for lifeguards at the outdoor pool and renovation of the pool equipment area.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said during a meeting of the city Finance Committee the locker rooms and showers are "1950s style and don't meet current expectations for privacy." The Finance Committee is composed of the City Council members.
Parker said he expects the work to start in February or March 2023 and be completed by January 2024.
The council members also voted 4-0 to approve an ordinance establishing a process for the renaming of city streets, buildings and other facilities. The law says new names must fall within one of the following categories: local history, nearby natural resources such as streams or communities, or names of individuals connected to Dalton with historical or cultural significance. Those individuals cannot be living. The law bans "names having intended spelling errors, creating a false sense of history," such as towne and olde.
The council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve a $4,113.22 contract with Spectra Contract Flooring of Norcross for carpet cleaning at Public Works Department facilities.
• Approve a $1,449.03 contract with Spectra Contract Flooring for ceramic tile cleaning at Public Works Department facilities.
Pennington issued a proclamation recognizing October as National Long-Term Care Residents' Rights Month.
