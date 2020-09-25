Ornamental archways over the I-75 overpasses at the Walnut Avenue and Rocky Face interchanges. A dedicated right-turn-only lane on eastbound Walnut Avenue into Market Street. An access road linking Market Street to Dug Gap Road.
Those are just a few of the ideas suggested by an Atlanta consulting firm in its "30% design plan" for the West Walnut Avenue and Rocky Face interchange corridors, the entrances into the city of Dalton.
A 30% design plan is a preliminary design, aimed at developing some general proposals and how they could address the concerns of those who commissioned the study.
"You only get one chance to make a first impression,” said Dalton Mayor David Pennington of possible improvements to the corridors.
Earlier this year, City Council members approved a $325,000 contract with Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood (GMC), an Atlanta architecture and engineering firm, to study the West Walnut Avenue and Rocky Face interchange areas with the idea of improving their appearances, reducing traffic congestion and providing for economic revitalization.
"We were very fortunate that Walnut Avenue developed into one of the busiest, most successful interchanges in the state," said council member Gary Crews. "But because it developed so early, there was never really a plan for it. This is an attempt to develop a long-range plan for it and for the Rocky Face interchange. Everything we are talking about is going to be several years in the future, and some of it will be 20 or 30 years in the future."
Some of the ideas proposed in the 30% plan include:
• Ornamental archways over the bridges crossing the interstate at both interchanges. The arches would form a colorful, peacock tail shape with multicolor lights, in homage to Dalton's history, when a stretch of Highway 41 was known as Peacock Alley because of the chenille bedspreads hung by the side of the road for sale.
The plan also suggests placing a sculpture that looks like a single peacock feather near both interchanges.
• Improved landscaping and more trees in the government-owned greenspaces around the interstate exits, including shrub beds that would resemble peacock tails.
• Reducing the number of curb cuts into businesses and shopping centers along West Walnut Avenue. GMC Vice President Jim Teel said that could improve the flow of traffic because there would be fewer places where vehicles are exiting or entering the street.
Crews said that it would be difficult to get business owners to give up the curb cuts that enter their properties.
Teel said that if the business owners could be convinced that it would improve the flow of traffic and bring more people to West Walnut they might be convinced to share a curb cut with another business.
• Streetscaping of Walnut Avenue, including planting trees and more decorative lights.
• A dedicated right-turn-only lane on eastbound Walnut Avenue into Market Street.
Dalton Public Works Director Andrew Parker said the Georgia Department of Transportation has sufficient right-of-way to create that lane without impinging on the parking lots of the businesses along Walnut Avenue. Walnut Avenue is also State Route 52.
• Streetscaping of Market Street, including improved sidewalks, lighting and turn lanes.
• A new access road leading from Market Street to Dug Gap Road near Shields Road. There would be a roundabout at that intersection.
So how much would all of this cost?
Data provided by city officials indicate that preliminary estimates are that the interchange beautification (landscaping, decorative arches, etc.) would cost $3.375 million to $3.585 million; the Walnut Avenue improvements, $8.43 million, the Market Street streetscaping, $1.424 million; and the access road and roundabout, $3.669 million.
This is a preliminary plan, and Teel advised the council members they could proceed in stages. He said some of the proposals dealing with traffic, such as the access road, may not need to be done for 20 years.
So what should come first?
"I think for us as a council we need to prioritize," said council member Derek Waugh. "We need to try to determine what would give us the most impact for our dollars, and put together a timeline for doing those parts of it. For me personally, it would be the beautification of the interchanges. It would give us more appeal there and hopefully entice more people to get off the interstate here."
Pennington indicated that he thinks the streetscaping of Market Street should be a high priority.
"We've got to have a plan to enhance Market Street," said Pennington, saying that making it more attractive and accessible to people could bring in new stores, boost business at existing stores and increase sales tax revenues for both Dalton and Whitfield County.
