The Dalton City Council meeting scheduled for tonight has been canceled.
The next council meeting will be Monday, Nov. 1.
Jackie Bowen, age 76, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Mrs. Sybil Maddron, age 87, of Dalton, Georgia, departed this life, Sunday, October 17, 2021 at AdventHealth Murray in Chatsworth, Georgia. She was born September 25, 1934 in Dalton, GA, a daughter of the late George Washington and Ester Manis Bell. She was also preceded in death by her husb…
Suell Sara Broome, age 94, of the Grove Level Community, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband; James L. Broome, Jr.; parents, William Wesley and Ethel Robertson Seaton; siblings, Millard Seaton, Hillard Seaton, Gene Seaton, George Seaton, Frank Seato…
