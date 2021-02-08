The mayor and council of the city of Dalton will hold a called meeting today at 5 p.m. in City Hall that will include an executive session, which is typically closed to the public and the media, to discuss "personnel matters."
Dalton City Council meeting today on 'personnel matters'
