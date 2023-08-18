The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
The council members are scheduled to vote on a demolition and easement agreement to remove an abandoned and dilapidated high-rise sign at 1301 W. Walnut Ave. This is part of the city’s continuing effort to improve the appearance of West Walnut Avenue. That area is the entrance to the city from I-75.
Such agreements give the city easements to enter the properties and demolish or take down such signs. The city will bill the property owner for the cost of the removal.
The council members are also expected to name Debra Pourquoi, athletics director at The Dalton Academy, as the city’s alternate member of the 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) citizens advisory committee.
Members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners have said they want to place a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in 2024. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that can pay for capital projects.
A SPLOST approved by voters in 2020 expires at the end of October 2024. It has funded among other projects the creation of Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County Fire Station 12, two soccer fields at Heritage Point Park, renovation of Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center and road paving across the county and Dalton.
The new committee is purely an advisory committee, and its recommendations won’t be binding. But local officials adopted the recommendations from a citizens advisory committee that met in 2019 with only minor changes when putting together the 2020 SPLOST.
Each county commissioner other than Chairman Jevin Jensen nominated two members to the advisory committee from their district (Jensen made one nomination) with the board as a whole appointing an alternate. The city of Dalton has three appointees and an alternate. Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell have one appointee each.
