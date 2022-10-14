The Dalton City Council is scheduled to vote on new service delivery strategy agreements with Whitfield County when the council members meet Monday night.
The meeting is at 6 at City Hall.
The county commissioners approved the agreements at their Oct. 6 meeting.
The service delivery strategy agreements spell out what services each government provides and are aimed at avoiding duplication of services. State law says these agreements must be updated every 10 years. Tunnel Hill has also approved the agreements.
"From a legal perspective, we just need Dalton to approve on Monday and the agreement can be filed with the (state) Department of Community Affairs to meet our 10-year obligation," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "We do look forward to all municipalities approving the agreements though, including Varnell and Cohutta, so we have it unanimous."
The previous agreements are 39 agreements, covering areas ranging from ambulance service to zoning. But several of those were consolidated, now to 26 agreements.
One change covers the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center. It is currently jointly funded by the county and the city of Dalton and operated by the city of Dalton. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, it would be funded and operated solely by the county.
In addition, according to Dalton City Administrator Andrew Parker:
• The county would provide a $200,000 cash payment annually for Dalton’s paving program.
• Dalton’s annual payment to the county to provide stormwater management and soil erosion services would be reduced from $175,000 to $87,500.
The City Council members are also expected to vote on an agreement to lease space in the Mack Gaston Community Center to the Latin American Association for $1 a year plus utilities for three years.
Founded in 1972 in the metro Atlanta area, the association opened a Dalton office three years ago on Morris Street. The association focuses on five areas: civic engagement and advocacy, economic empowerment, education and youth services, family stabilization and well-being, and immigration services. While many of its services are Latino specific, it doesn’t turn away anyone seeking help if it can provide a service or put them in touch with an agency that can.
Rafael Huerta, Northwest Georgia outreach manager for the association, met in September with council members when they met as the city Finance Committee. He said the arrangement could benefit the association and city residents.
He said being in the community center would make it easier for the people served by the association to reach it, and raise the group’s profile in Dalton.
The city has signed other leases with nonprofits that provide needed services, such as the DEO Clinic, which offers healthcare to those without insurance in space leased in the community center.
And council members are expected to vote to purchase property at 133 Huntington Road from Charles and Laura Allgood for $709,000.
"The property acquisition is to facilitate the construction of a stormwater improvements and flood plain restoration area," said Parker. "This will be similar to the project the city constructed at Brookwood Drive about a year ago. There have been recurring flooding events along the McClellan Creek basin for a number of years, and this is a first step toward improving those drainage concerns."
"The sale price was in line with the fair market value as determined by an independent certified appraisal conducted on the property," said Parker. "The appraiser used is certified by GDOT (the Georgia Department of Transportation) to conduct appraisals by local governments for right of way and infrastructure acquisitions."
