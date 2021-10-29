Dalton City Council meets Monday to possibly vote on soccer complex contracts

The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Council members are scheduled to vote on:
• A $1.6 million contract with Advanced Sports Group of Kennesaw for the synthetic turf construction at the Northeast Community Complex Soccer Fields at Heritage Point Park.
• A $3.6 million contract with Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun for general construction of the Northeast Community Complex Soccer Fields at Heritage Point Park.
Both contracts would be funded from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.