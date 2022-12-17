The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall.
The council members are scheduled to vote on:
• Whether to accept a $1,248,426 bid from Shaw Integrated and Turf Solutions to replace the artificial turf on the soccer fields at Lakeshore Park and the Ron Nix Soccer Complex at James Brown Park.
• Whether to approve a $709,000 purchase of property at 133 Huntington Road from Charles and Laura Allgood. The city plans to use the property as part of a stormwater control project.
• Whether to approve a $5,925 contract with Cyber Watch Systems of Plano, Texas, to create a security plan for the city's information technology system.
The council members are also slated to make a number of appointments to city boards and commissions and to reappoint Police Chief Cliff Cason and Fire Chief Todd Pangle to two-year terms and Municipal Court Judge Robert Cowan, Fire Marshal Matthew Daniel, City Attorney Terry Miller and Mayor Pro Tem Annalee Sams to one-year terms.
