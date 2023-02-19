The Dalton City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St.
The council’s meeting chambers at City Hall are closed while a new audiovisual system is installed.
During the meeting the council members are scheduled to vote on:
• A $349,359.73 contract with GameTime of Longwood, Florida, to replace the playground at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park. The work is expected to be complete by the end of June. The new playground will be handicapped accessible. To see a video showing the playground concept go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R4ne17HrQhk.
• An agreement with CLC Photography to provide photography services for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department’s youth sports programs. The city will receive $4 for each set of photos sold.
• Approve a right-of-way encroachment permit for the awning at Buckin’ Burrito at 212 N. Hamilton St.
