The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
The council members are scheduled to vote on a $212,800 agreement with The Surface Masters of Marietta to resurface the Lakeshore Park track. The council members tabled that contract at their June 5 meeting while they explored whether the track could be used for competitions hosted by The Dalton Academy. That would require the track to have a special coating on top of the asphalt.
At a meeting of the city Finance Committee (basically the City Council members) several days later, City Administrator Andrew Parker said it wasn’t clear if the Lakeshore Park track could be made to conform to Georgia High School Association (GHSA) standards for length. Lakeshore has a 450-yard (411-meter) track. GHSA specifications call for a 400-meter track.
The council members are also slated to accept the terms and conditions of a $2.2 million grant from the state for improvements at Heritage Point Park, including the installation of synthetic turf on all 10 softball infields. The expected total cost of the project will be $2.54 million, which will require a local match of about $337,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.