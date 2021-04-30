The Dalton City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Council members are expected to vote on contracts for mowing various city properties as well as stormwater projects.
Richard Garner Perry, age 84, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371
Marcial Garcia, age 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-537
Betty Ruth Sanders, 89, of Tunnel Hill, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Sanders; parents, Richard and Nannie Mae Grant; two sisters, Syble Lynn Thomason and Mary Nell Weaver; brother, James Richard "Bud" Grant, Jr; sis…
