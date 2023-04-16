The Dalton City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city's Youtube channel.
The council members are scheduled to vote on whether to renew a heating and air conditioning maintenance agreement for the old post office at 100 S. Hamilton St., which is owned by the city and currently leased by the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce and the Carpet and Rug Institute.
