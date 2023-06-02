The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
The council is scheduled to vote on:
• A $1.138 million contract with Sutphen of Dublin, Ohio, for a new heavy rescue truck to replace a 17-year-old truck. The delivery time is expected to be 24 to 26 months.
• A $212,800 agreement with The Surface Masters of Marietta to resurface the track at Lakeshore Park.
• A $157,778 agreement with Croy Engineering of Marietta to design new hangars for the Dalton Municipal Airport. In May, the city found out it had received a $2.25 million grant from the state to expand aircraft hangar space at the airport.
The contract calls for a $750,000 match from the city for a total amount of $3 million. The council plans to fund the match from excess Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) collections. The LOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in Whitfield County. The city’s LOST collections have been running ahead of forecasts this year, and officials expect to end the year with about $750,000 more in LOST funds than they projected.
