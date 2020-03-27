Dalton City Council member Crews: COVID test results coming faster

Results from tests for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) are coming back faster than they were just a couple of weeks ago, said Dalton City Council member Gary Crews on Friday.
“We are getting back tests this week in three or four days when before it was seven or 10,” Crews said at a council meeting.
Crews is practice manager at MedNow, a walk-in clinic in Dalton.
After the meeting, Crews said the supply of the test also seems to be on the rise.
“We are seeing more from our main supplier,” he said.
But he said supplies remain limited.
“The test is still being given mainly to those who meet certain guidelines — fever, cough, exposure to those who have tested positive and so forth,” Crews said.
Crews said clinics such as MedNow are still accepting patients, but they have adopted strict protocols for spacing patients out and for screening them to protect both the health care providers and the public.
“I ask people to be patient,” he said. “It's taking twice as many people to take care of half as many patients. You'll probably need to call ahead. You might have to wait in your car. I know this might seem like an inconvenience, but it is for everyone's safety.”
The City Council is meeting each weekday at noon during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because City Hall and other city buildings are closed to the public as a precaution against spreading the disease, the daily meetings are broadcast on the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfDalton. They can also be viewed on the video conferencing app Zoom.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.