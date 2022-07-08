Dalton City Council member Tyree Goodlett was recently elected to represent Northwest Georgia as a district president in the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA). Goodlett has been elected to serve as president of District 1, which includes Dalton and the surrounding counties as far south as Paulding County and as far east as Gilmer County and Fannin County. Goodlett served as the vice president for the district last year.
The district president serves as a liaison between the GMA and local municipal officials. The president also attends GMA-sponsored events and promotes engagement in those activities and programs with other cities in the district and advocates for the GMA’s legislative priorities. The president also serves on the GMA’s Board of Directors.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Goodlett said. “It means a lot to me. Really, I just want to bring a voice from our area. Because when I’m talking to other elected officials who are from outside of Atlanta they feel like they are left behind. They feel like everything goes to the bigger metro areas like Atlanta and we never get our word in, so I just want to be a voice for them. Like I said when I was elected to the City Council, I wanted to be a voice for the people and now I’m trying to be a voice for the whole District 1 area.”
This is not the first time Goodlett has been selected by his peers in the Georgia Municipal Association to represent Northwest Georgia on a statewide basis. In addition to serving last year as a district vice president, he was previously selected as one of the GMA’s “20 Under 40” in 2019. In that role, Goodlett served on a 20-person committee of city leaders under the age of 40 to help serve and engage young leaders.
The Georgia Municipal Association is a nonprofit organization representing all of the state’s 538 cities. The organization provides services to city governments including mentorship and training classes for newly-elected officials. Goodlett has taken advantage of those learning opportunities since being elected to the City Council in 2015. He was reelected in 2019.
