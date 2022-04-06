The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 Monday to approve a one-year, $3,972 contract with Emcor Services of Smyrna for maintenance of the heating and air conditioning of the old post office building on Hamilton Street. That building is now the home of the Carpet and Rug Institute and the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
City Human Resources Director Greg Batts said this was the renewal of an existing contract with Emcor. Emcor received $3,780 in 2021.
The council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve a contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation to receive $737,274.36 in federal and state grant monies for land and easement acquisition near the Dalton Municipal Airport, to replace the airport's Automated Weather Observation System and to update the airport's disadvantaged business enterprise program plan. That plan aims to make sure companies owned by women and certain minorities compete on an equal ground for contracts on projects funded by U.S. Department of Transportation grants.
The vote also approved $30,849.05 of a required $63,349.05 in local matching funds. The council had previously approved the rest of the matching funds.
• Table a change to the zoning ordinance that would allow multi-family residential units in mixed-use zoning districts. Council members said they want more information and more time to consider the impact of such a change.
• Approve beer and wine pouring licenses for Baja Coop at 222 N. Hamilton St. and beer, liquor and wine pouring licenses for Antojo Cocina y Cantina at 116 W. King St.
• Approve an $18,017 contract with Thrive Outdoor of Fort Payne, Alabama, for grading roughly one-half acre at the Dalton Municipal Airport for construction of a new aircraft hangar. Funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law approved by Congress in 2021 will cover 95% of the expense.
• Close and abandon an unopened section of Morningside Drive. City Administrator Andrew Parker said the construction of Veterans Drive decades ago meant the city no longer needs that section of Morningside Drive. The city retains a permanent utilities easement on that property for Dalton Utilities.
• Adopt an ethics-in-government pledge. Parker said the council is required by the Georgia Municipal Association to adopt the pledge every four years to take part in its "Cities of Ethics" program. The pledge vows city officials will "serve others, not ourselves; use resources with efficiency and economy; treat all people fairly; use the power of our position for the well-being of our constituents; and create an environment of honesty, openness and integrity."
