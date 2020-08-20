Dalton City Council members considering property tax rate cut

Dalton property owners could see a tax rate cut this year.
Members of the Dalton City Council tentatively agreed to set the 2020 property tax rate at 2.237 mills on Thursday when they met as the city Finance Committee. That would be down from 2.482 mills in 2019 and from 2.616 mills in 2018.
A mill is $1 for every $1,000 in assessed value. The city taxes on 100% of assessed value.
Dalton Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson said that would translate into a tax cut of about $48 for the owner of a $200,000 house.
For the city, it would mean a reduction of about $850,000 in revenue. Jackson said that's about how much the city is on pace to come in under its $35 million 2020 budget. She credited careful management of spending by department heads as well as some positions that haven't been filled in several departments for the savings.
Mayor David Pennington noted that the city has ended the year under its budget for the past four years.
Council member Annalee Harlan said she could go along with a tax cut but has concerns about sales tax revenue and other city revenues going forward.
"I do think we are headed into a recession," she said.
Council member Derek Waugh noted that many city residents and small business owners have been hit hard by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the slowdown in economic activity that has accompanied it. He said the tax cut could provide some relief for them even if it is a one-time event.
Council members are expected to hold a called meeting on Monday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. in City Hall to formally set the 2020 property tax rate.
