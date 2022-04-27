The Dalton City Council could decide at its Monday meeting whether to allow some retirees to come back and work part time for the city without having their pension benefits halted.
Council members told City Administrator Andrew Parker and Human Resources Director Greg Batts to place the proposal on the agenda for that meeting during a recent meeting of the Dalton Finance Committee. The Finance Committee is made up of the members of the City Council.
In the March Finance Committee meeting, Batts said that under the city’s current pension plan rules if retirees come back to work for the city their pension benefits have to be suspended until they leave city employ again.
“That’s what we had to do for Benny Dunn,” said Batts.
Dunn, the city’s former Public Works Department director, was brought back as interim director in August 2021 after then-director Andrew Parker was named city administrator. Dunn worked until January 2022, when the council named Chad Townsend director.
Batts said Dunn’s pension benefits were frozen during that period.
Batts said easing that rule might make it easier for the city to keep some employees on part time and not lose the knowledge and skills they have gained. He said it could also help the city with some positions that are difficult to fill. In particular, he said the city is finding it hard to attract and retain employees with commercial driver licenses (CDLs) because they are in such high demand in private industry.
"Parks and Rec had a guy who knows how to mow the greens," said Batts. "He retired. They need someone to help out. Just periodically. And bringing him back seems like a no-brainer."
Parker said retirees wouldn't necessarily work for the departments they retired from, saying that retired firefighters with a CDL could work for the Public Works Department or the Parks and Recreation Department "in a pinch."
He said the number of hours retirees could work each week would be capped, likely at 16. But officials said they don’t anticipate capping the number of retirees who come back to work.
The city currently has about 385 full-time employees and another 200 or so part-time employees.
At the March meeting, council members had asked to talk to department heads and others and make sure the process would't be abused.
At the April Finance Committee meeting, Batts said one factor that would help keep the process from being abused is that if an employee worked too many hours he or she would see their pension benefits frozen.
"I think it's going to be self-governing because the retiree is going to keep an eye on things and make sure they don't go over," he said.
He said the city could place a limit into the process.
"When they hit that limit, they can't clock in anymore until it rolls over to the next week," he said. "Another option is that as they reach a certain number of hours we send a memo out to their supervisor saying 'This person has just hit 12 hours of their 16 hours.' A third option is that the supervisor can manually run a report each week and see how many hours any retiree has. Or we can do all three things."
