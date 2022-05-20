The Dalton City Council has authorized $5 million in capital spending for this year. In a recent work session and in a Finance Committee meeting (the Finance Committee is the City Council members), department heads presented about $15 million in capital requests.
Capital projects are items such as building repairs and construction or new equipment, technology, roads or stormwater infrastructure.
The council members have asked City Administrator Andrew Parker to take those requests and pare them down to two $5 million capital spending plans, one including the estimated $1.3 million to $1.5 million to replace the heating and air conditioning (HVAC) system in City Hall and one that does not include that project.
In the Finance Committee meeting, Human Resources Director Greg Batts, who oversees the maintenance of City Hall, explained the HVAC system was installed when the building was built more than 20 years ago and the costs to maintain it have increased every year for the last several years. The city recently brought in a consulting firm to look at the system and make recommendations.
"No matter what we do, the software that controls this building is not upgradeable," Batts said. "In fact, the folks that work on it have to keep an old laptop that has an old Windows operating system on it. If they used anything else, it wouldn't talk to our system."
Parker said he'd "rather keep spending the $50,000 a year (to maintain the HVAC) and deal with some of these other projects" than to replace the HVAC.
"It needs to be done," said Parker. "But does it need to be done right now? Or can we put it off for a year?"
The council members noted the costs of maintaining the system have been growing. They also noted the system has failed, sometimes during City Council or Dalton Board of Education meetings, leaving those in the building sweltering.
Mayor David Pennington said he fears the system could fail this summer, perhaps beyond the city's ability to fix it.
Some of the other capital requests:
• Extending the sidewalk on Chattanooga Avenue from Crown Mill to Eagle Walk Trail. That project has an estimated cost of $1.8 million and an estimated time to complete of 18 months.
• Extending the sidewalk along North Thornton Avenue from Tyler Street to Bryan Street. That project has an estimated cost of $1.7 million and an estimated time to complete of eight months.
• Replacing failing stormwater pipes throughout the city. That project has an estimated cost of $1.17 million and an estimated time to complete of eight months.
• Replacing the synthetic turf on all four fields at the Ronnie Nix Soccer Complex. That project has an estimated cost of $658,000 and an estimated time to complete of six months. Dalton Parks and Recreation Department Director Caitlin Sharpe said those are the city's most used fields, and photographs she presented showed tears in the fields.
• Replacing the synthetic turf on the soccer field at Lakeshore Park. That project has an estimated cost of $375,000 and an estimated time to complete of five months.
• Replacing the playground at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park. That project has an estimated cost of $225,000 and an estimated time to complete of six months.
• Replacing the backstops at the baseball/softball fields at Heritage Point Park. That project has an estimated cost of $120,000 and an estimated time to complete of two months.
• Resurfacing the track at Lakeshore Park. That project has an estimated cost of $120,000 and an estimated time to complete of four months.
• Resurfacing the baseball/softball fields at Heritage Point Park. That project has an estimated cost of $66,000 and an estimated time to complete of six weeks. The fields were last resurfaced in 2016.
• Six new patrol vehicles for the Dalton Police Department. The estimated cost per vehicle is $49,717.
• The Public Works Department requested several pieces of equipment or vehicles, including a backhoe, a mowing tractor, a brush/rubbish truck, a flatbed dump truck and others.
