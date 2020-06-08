"Take it down! Take it down! Take it down!'"
Approximately 200 people filled the lawn of Dalton City Hall Monday evening following a "March for Justice," and one of their demands was the relocation of the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston that has kept watch over downtown Dalton from the intersection of Hamilton Street and Crawford Street for more than a century.
And four of the five members of the City Council said they believe the statue should be moved somewhere more appropriate.
The march was organized by Dalton residents William "Drew" Greeson, Eros Hernandez and Omar Rodriguez. It began outside Harmon Field and made its way down Crawford Street to Thornton Avenue to Emery Street to Hamilton Street and to Waugh Street and then to City Hall, where the group issued a list of demands, which included moving the statue.
"We believe the Johnston statue represents a time based on racism and repression of African Americans," said Rodriguez. "Johnston was more of a retreater than a fighter. We want to see it replaced with something more appropriate for the community."
Rodriguez suggested that it be replaced with a statue of Catherine Evans Whitener, who is credited with starting the tufted bedspread industry in Dalton that grew into the carpet industry, or a memorial for people who were lynched in Whitfield County.
"We are not proud of a man who fought for states' rights," said Alejandra Garcia, one of the speakers at City Hall.
City Council members Tyree Goodlett and Annalee Harlan marched with the group, and before they left Harmon Field, both said the Johnston statue should be relocated.
"It absolutely should be moved," said Goodlett, the first black City Council member in Dalton history.
Harlan said she has already been "investigating" moving the statue.
"I've already been approached by a historical entity locally that wants it," she said. "They don't want it for nostalgia. They want to conceptualize the history of it."
Harlan said she would not identify the group.
"Any time you have something that offends so many people, it should be moved," said Mayor David Pennington when reached after the march. But Pennington cautioned that moving it could violate a state law passed last year.
"The law says we'd have to move it to a place of equal prominence, which sort of defeats the purpose," he said.
Pennington said the statue is still owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which was responsible for its creation. He said he does not know the details of any agreement for the statue to be maintained by the city but it always has been. Melissa Burchfield, a representative of the United Daughters of the Confederacy Pvt. Drewry R. Smith Chapter 2522, declined comment Monday night.
Council member Gary Crews said when reached after the march he hopes some solution can be found.
"We have a very good relationship with the governor and legislative leaders," he said. "I hope we can find some compromise that would allow us to relocate it."
Council member Derek Waugh did not immediately return a text message Monday night.
A group of about 60 people gathered at the statue Monday to counter the marchers, and some of them said the statue should not be moved.
"I'm tired of seeing our monuments defaced," said Dalton resident Kevin Kolaski. "Leave it here."
When Johnston took control of the Confederate Army of Tennessee in Dalton in December 1863, it was nothing more than an armed mob. He transformed his forces, through training and ensuring they were properly equipped, into a group of soldiers.
The opening skirmishes of the Atlanta Campaign were fought between Confederate forces under Johnston and Union forces under Gen. William T. Sherman in the area around Dalton in 1864.
Johnston eventually withdrew toward Atlanta as Sherman tried to outflank him. Johnston was relieved of duty in Atlanta by Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Johnston later regained command before he surrendered to Sherman in 1865 in the Carolinas.
The Bryant M. Thomas Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy was responsible for commissioning Johnston’s statue for Dalton in 1912. Eight years ago, hundreds of people gathered for a rededication of the statue, which had been refurbished by the organization for its 100th anniversary.
The inscription below the statue lists historical facts from Johnston's time as a general, as well as information about the group that erected the statue.
