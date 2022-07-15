After receiving a report from a structural engineer that said the city of Dalton-owned parking deck next to the Burr Performing Arts Park could potentially collapse at any time, the Dalton Finance Committee made up of City Council members voted 3-0 Thursday to demolish the deck.
Mayor David Pennington and council member Steve Farrow were absent.
The city closed the parking deck at the intersection of Crawford and Hamilton streets more than a month ago after a Public Works employee who was part of a crew doing routine maintenance on the deck noticed problems with one of the beams. The parking lot beneath the deck is also closed.
A report by Wallace Design Collective, an Atlanta engineering firm, detailed numerous issues with the deck including shearing cracks on one of the beams, spalling of the concrete and water damage to connecting cables.
The report said there was evidence that loads exceeding capacity had been placed on the deck.
“Before we did repairs to the deck 10 years ago, there were no signs alerting drivers to height restrictions and weight restrictions (for vehicles),” said City Administrator Andrew Parker. “I have heard anecdotally that before that when groups were in town for tournaments and things like that they parked their buses on the deck. That went on for 25 years or so.”
Parker said the staff recommendation was to tear down the deck rather than rebuild.
“The deck was built in the early 1980s to the standards that were in place then,” he said. “But I’ve had an engineer tell me that the day that deck was completed it would not meet today’s safety standards.”
The City Council members accepted a $300,000 bid from D.H. Griffin Wrecking of Ellenwood to tear down the deck. The company was the lowest of three bidders for the work. It is expected to start in two weeks.
City Attorney Terry Miller expressed concern about the city’s liability if the deck collapses before it is demolished. Public Works Department staff said they had talked to contractors about shoring up the deck but none could get to it in less than two weeks. Parker said the police department has been doing special patrols to make sure no one is on or under the deck and will continue to do so until it is demolished.
“This will give us the opportunity to build a better, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant deck,” Parker said. “That upper level is rarely used because it is difficult even for an able-bodied person to use those stairs.”
He said some of the spaces could be reserved for tenants of the Landmark building, which is adjacent to the parking deck.
Parker said it would cost an estimated $1.3 million to build a single-level deck, which is what is currently on the site, and $2.1 million to build a double-level deck, though he cautioned those estimates were tentative because of inflation.
City Council members agreed they want to rebuild the deck but said they would have to identify a source of funding.
Council member Annalee Sams, who presided over the meeting as mayor pro tem, said she would like to speak to representatives of the Downtown Dalton Development Authority about issues such as design, capacity and whether the deck should continue to provide free parking or charge for parking.
