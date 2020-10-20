Dalton City Council moves forward on new tax allocation districts

Members of the Dalton City Council have taken another step toward offering tax incentives for developers to build or renovate property on West Walnut Avenue near Market Street and on the north Dalton bypass near Heritage Point Park.
Council members voted 4-0 on Monday to have Atlanta's Bleakly Advisory Group develop tax allocation districts (TADs) plans for those two areas, which have not been specifically defined. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
In September, council members approved a $21,000 contract with Bleakly to study those areas.
"These two areas have been on our radar," said Pennington.
He asked Dalton-Whitfield County Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell if developers would move forward with building on the north bypass property without a TAD and Campbell indicated they would not.
Dalton voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs, which are based on the idea that development in an area will increase property values. In effect, the taxes a local government can collect for general purposes inside a TAD are frozen at what the property was worth when it was created. Taxes collected on additional value are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, land, buildings, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area. That “extra” money does not go into general revenue.
In 2015, the council created two TADs, one covering the downtown business district and the other at the Dalton Mall and the area closely surrounding it.
Bleakly Senior Vice President Gary Mongeon briefed council members Monday on preliminary results of its study.
Mongeon said a TAD could be used to finance a new road connecting Market Street to Dug Gap Road and other infrastructure improvements that have been proposed in a separate study being done for the city by Goodwyn, Mills, Cawood, an Atlanta architecture and engineering firm, that is studying the West Walnut Avenue and Rocky Face interchange areas with the idea of improving their appearances, reducing traffic congestion and providing for economic revitalization.
Mongeon said 93 acres off the north bypass where developers want to build a mixed-use neighborhood would have to be annexed into the city to include it in a TAD. He suggested also including Hammond Creek Middle School in the TAD. He said that would give the city the ability to use TAD funding for infrastructure that could enhance the school.
Council members also voted 4-0 to authorize Dalton Utilities to borrow up to $100 million to fund scheduled maintenance and improvement of its electrical generation, transmission and distribution systems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.