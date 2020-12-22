Dalton City Council moves forward with new tax allocation districts on the north bypass and West Walnut Avenue

Members of the Dalton City Council have approved plans to offer tax incentives for developers to build or renovate property on West Walnut Avenue between Market Street and Dug Gap Road and on the north Dalton bypass near Heritage Point Park.
The council voted 4-0 Monday to create two new tax allocation districts (TADs). The city previously had two TADs, one covering the downtown business district and the other on East Walnut Avenue covering the Dalton Mall and the property near it.
"I think that TAD around the mall has already been a success," said City Council member Gary Crews. "The owners have really improved the appearance of the mall. I think we are going to see some new businesses coming into that area."
Dalton voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs, which are based on the idea that development in an area will increase property values. In effect, the taxes a local government can collect for general purposes inside a TAD are frozen at what the property was worth when the TAD was created. Taxes collected on additional value are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, land, buildings, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area. That “extra” money does not go into general revenue.
The council created the first two TADs in 2015.
Hammond Creek Capital plans a mixed commercial and residential project in the area covered by the TAD at the north Dalton bypass, with more than 200 new housing units that will include both single- and multi-family units.
"I think that will really help us to attract some of the higher-income people who work in Dalton but don't live here to stay in the city," said Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell.
On West Walnut Avenue, the city plans a road that will connect Market Street to Dug Gap Road, which officials hope will ease some of the traffic congestion on Walnut Avenue as well as make Market Street more attractive to developers. The plan also includes beautifying Walnut Avenue with more trees.
"That's a really vital area," said council member Derek Waugh. "It's the first thing people see when they get off the interstate, and it's important to make a good first impression."
Council members also voted 4-0 to approve requests by POAL Partners and Mauer Dalton to annex Market Street Shoppes into the city and by Venture Partners to annex the former site of the Dairy Queen on Market Street into the city. That makes both properties eligible for TAD funding for redevelopment.
Council members also voted 4-0 to:
• Approve a temporary construction easement with Barbara Barnwell for property she owns near Shugart Road. The property is steep and during heavy rains debris drains onto Shugart Road. The easement will allow the city access to install structures to prevent erosion.
• Approve permanent erosion easements with Jerson Escobar and Misty Escobar for property on Winton Drive, and with Hamilton Medical Center, also for property on Winton Drive. Plans call for the creation of drainage systems on those properties tied to a planned detention pond in the Covie Ridge area to control stormwater and erosion.
• Approve a $10,240 agreement with Lewis & Associates of Dalton for a survey of Heritage Point Park for two planned multi-use fields just east of Park Creek School. The project will be paid for with funds from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
