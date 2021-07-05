Dalton City Council, Murray County commissioner hold meetings Tuesday

The Dalton City Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Council members are scheduled to vote to name Public Works Director Andrew Parker as the new city administrator. Council members named Parker the sole finalist for that position on June 21. Current City Administrator Jason Parker (no relation) retires in August.
Andrew Parker has been with the Public Works Department since 2010 and has been director since 2019.
Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan has a public meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the hearing room of the Murray County Courthouse annex. Hogan is expected to act on the purchase of a used Pierce fire truck for $75,000 minus $20,000 for the trade of a 1991 GMC fire truck and the purchase of a Cat 320EL excavator for $82,424. Both purchases will be funded from the 2019 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.