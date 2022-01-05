Dalton City Council names Sharpe recreation director; she formerly served as recreation director for Catoosa County

The city of Dalton has a new Parks and Recreation Department director.
City Council members voted 4-0 Tuesday to confirm Caitlin Sharpe as the new director. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
"Parks and Recreation is kind of my lifestyle," Sharpe said. "I'm very excited. I'm very hopeful (that the council) has selected me to serve the community. I'm just here hopefully to enhance the Parks and Recreation operations so the community enjoys their leisure time."
Sharpe will be paid $100,000 a year. She is an at-will employee of the city, serving at the pleasure of the City Council.
Sharpe, formerly the Parks and Recreation director for Catoosa County, was named the sole finalist for the position in December.
"We engaged an executive search firm that canvassed the Southeast to find a great candidate, a candidate that brings a unanimous recommendation from the recreation commission," said City Administrator Andrew Parker. "We are very excited to bring Caitlin Sharpe from Catoosa County, where she has been previously employed as (recreation) director."
Sharpe graduated from Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, where she earned both a bachelor’s degree in recreational leadership and a master’s degree in sports and fitness management. She previously served as intramural sport director at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas; athletic director at the Columbia County, Georgia, Parks and Recreation department; and the athletic coordinator for Rome-Floyd County’s Parks and Recreation. She was hired by Catoosa County in 2018 as an athletic supervisor and was promoted twice, first to assistant director and then to director in 2019.
“She was described by her references as a rising superstar in the parks and rec world and that really hit home with us,” City Council member Dennis Mock, who serves as liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission, said at the time she was named the sole finalist. “That’s the kind of leadership that we need. She’s going to have a lot of big things to do and I think she’s got the energy and capability to do them and we think she’s the right person to lead the charge.”
City officials said during her time as recreation director in Catoosa County she obtained several grants for the department and served as project manager for a number of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) projects, including renovations to several parks.
“She’s got the experience and the creativity to take us to that next level and make an impact on the (department) and the community as a whole. She’s innovative and we can’t wait to see what she does,” said Zab Mendez, the chairman of the Parks and Recreation Commission, at the time she was selected as the sole finalist. “We’re excited to have her join the team.”
Sharpe was selected from a pool of more than 40 applicants after a search conducted by Mercer Group Associates. The Parks and Recreation director position had been vacant since December 2020 when former director Mike Miller retired. Recreation Superintendent Greg Walker had served as interim director for the department since January 2021.
"Greg has done a great job managing the ship as the captain for over a year," said Parker. "We really thank him for his service."
The City Council members also voted 4-0 to rezone 2.15 acres at 303 and 305 Fernwood Avenue and 1206 and 1208 New East Morris Street from heavy manufacturing to general commercial, and to rezone .06 of an acre at 601 N. Elm St. from general commercial to limited commercial. The owner of the first property wishes to build a small shopping center. There's a residence on the second property, which conflicts with the previous zoning. The new zoning will allow that residence to be occupied.
Council members Steve Farrow and Annalee Harlan were sworn in at the start of the meeting. Farrow defeated incumbent Gary Crews in the November 2021 election, and Harlan was reelected in November.
"I've represented a lot of cities and counties (as attorney)," said Farrow. "And I can tell you here tonight without any equivocation this is the most professional and well-run governmental entity I've ever dealt with. I am honored to be serving with these fine people, many of whom I've known for almost my entire life."
City government offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18, in City Hall.
