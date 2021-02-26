Dalton City Council names Terry Miller city attorney

The Dalton City Council voted 4-0 recently to approve a $150-an-hour contract with the Mitchell & Mitchell law firm for Terry Miller to serve as city attorney.
Mayor David Pennington typically only votes if there is a tie.
Data provided by the city shows that in 2017 the city attorney billed 316 hours and $63,364; in 2018, 242 hours and $48,471; in 2019, 651 hours and $103,519; and in 2020, 852 hours and $129,475.
Miller is a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law currently in his 44th year as an attorney. He also serves as city attorney for Varnell and Eton.
Dalton's city attorney for the past two years has been Gandi Vaughn, formerly with Mitchell & Mitchell. The hourly compensation remains unchanged. Vaughn left Mitchell & Mitchell at the end of 2020 to start his own firm.
"I have decided to start my own law firm and focus on litigation matters," said Vaughn in a text message. "It was an honor to serve as city attorney. The city has great department heads and it was a pleasure working with them as well as the elected officials."
"There were no issues (with Vaughn)," said City Council member Annalee Harlan. "Our contract has been with Mitchell & Mitchell, and we decided to maintain that relationship."
Pennington said council members were happy with Vaughn and considered keeping him as city attorney.
"But it's our understanding he is going into a solo practice," he said. "And we just thought it was better to stay with Mitchell & Mitchell, which has other attorneys who can fill in if Terry is out of town or something, and has a larger office staff."
Miller said Mitchell & Mitchell has three attorneys including himself and a staff of a half dozen.
"He (Vaughn) had a number of matters with the city well underway, and I encouraged him to finish those," said Miller. "I appreciate his communication and working with me on that transition."
Since the first of the year, Vaughn had an office at City Hall.
Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier said Vaughn was using the office "mostly as a place for the city's legal documents to be housed."
"My understanding is that Gandi was still doing most of his work from his home office, but the space at City Hall was available to him for meetings," Frazier said. "He was not able to use the City Hall space for work with other clients. It was part of the city's agreement with him, he did not pay rent on the space. Previous city attorneys did not have the office as it was one of the offices recently vacated by the Dalton Public Schools when they transferred some of their operations back out of City Hall."
Frazier said Vaughn requested the use of an office at City Hall for his work with the city, and City Council members wished for him to store city documents at City Hall.
"The mayor and council had discussed this with the city administrator (Jason Parker) and agreed to the use of the office," Frazier said.
Frazier said previous city attorneys had not requested an office at City Hall.
"Also until recently there were no office spaces available at City Hall as Dalton Public Schools had leased half of the second floor for some of their office operations," Frazier said. "They moved out of the second floor last year, creating additional space for city operations and one of the vacated offices was used by Mr. Vaughn during the last month or two of his tenure as city attorney."
Frazier said city contractors do not typically have offices in City Hall.
"However, from time to time, such as during the annual financial audit which can last a few weeks, we have allowed those auditors the use of City Hall space to have access to records and city staff," he said.
The office Vaughn used is vacant. Frazier said Miller has not requested the use of an office at City Hall
"However, if he requests the use of an office space for his city duties and not for any other purpose I’d certainly expect him to be able to utilize that space," he said.
