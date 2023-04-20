Members of the Dalton City Council and the city's Public Safety Commission agreed on some similar goals during a recent joint work session: preventing political interference in the fire and police departments and making sure firefighters and police officers who have a grievance with their department have a fair appeals process. But the members still have some differences on how to achieve those goals.
The commission currently oversees the police and fire departments. But city officials are looking to update the city's charter, parts of which are more than a century old. The first draft of the proposed charter would change the role of the commission, making it more of an advisory body.
The council and commission members met recently to discuss that proposed change.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said he, council member Annalee Sams and commission Chairman Truman Whitfield have already been discussing the proposal.
"We've had some real productive conversations," Parker said. "The biggest change proposed to the public safety department is to clear up the chain of command, that the two chiefs will report to the city administrator but serve at the discretion of the City Council."
The commission currently hires the fire and police chiefs and confirms all new firefighters and police officers. The proposed charter change would allow the two chiefs to hire all firefighters and police officers without the approval of the commissioners.
"We do have a grievance procedure in our charter, where if a police officer or firefighter feels they've been grieved they can appeal that to the Public Safety Commission," Parker said.
The council members have said they are concerned about having people with no training in employment law or human resources practices administering the grievance process.
The proposed charter change would establish a process that goes up the chain of command to Parker and, ultimately, to an appointed arbitrator.
"We are not saying that you and your co-members are not willing to participate in such training," said Sams. "But we have to tweak things as they are now."
Whitfield said after the meeting that if the council members will maintain the commission as the body that handles the grievance process he is certain the commission members will agree to any training the city mandates.
The proposed charter would also take away the commission's ability to remove the fire and police chiefs and give that to the City Council.
Parker said the city has been working with the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), which has drafted a model charter for Georgia cities.
"The GMA's position is that the removal of a chief is a decision of such gravity that it should be invested in those that are acccountable to the voters," he said.
Sams said the commission has served Dalton well, but she said that was a testament to the quality of people who have served on the commission and not the design of the body itself.
"We need to be looking at what can best serve Dalton 50 years from now," she said.
The commission members said they believe the commission has protected the police and fire departments from political interference.
The council members said they also want to protect the departments from undue political interference. They suggested the charter could mandate a "cooling-off" period and some sort of mandated process to keep the council members from rashly removing a fire or police chief.
Council members Steve Farrow and Dennis Mock said they believe the commission has done a good job and that the new charter will give them a role in interviewing candidates for fire and police chief and advising the City Council but there do need to be changes.
The council members need to finish the proposed new charter this fall in order to get it to the local members of the state legislature before the 2024 session starts in January. The legislature would have to approve the new charter.
Whitfield said he expects commissioners and council members will continue to talk, and he believes they can reach an agreement on changes to the commission.
