Dalton City Council puts focus on stormwater

The Dalton City Council amended a stormwater management ordinance during its meeting Monday and approved a professional services contract that will eventually lead to a pair of stormwater projects.
The stormwater management update requires new development and redevelopment projects to, when feasible, apply the new runoff reduction standard, which requires sites to retain the first inch of rainfall on site to the maximum extent practical, which mimics the natural process of allowing precipitation to infiltrate, which is supposed to mitigate runoff increases, according to the city.
This takes the place of the current water quality standard, which entails "removing 80% of the calculated average annual post-development total suspended solids load," but if runoff reduction isn't feasible on a portion or all of a site, then the aforementioned water quality standard will apply.
The council approved a professional services agreement with Chattanooga's Terracon Consultants Inc. for hazardous material surveys at 915 Brookwood Drive and 310 W. Waugh St.
"To facilitate upcoming stormwater projects, we need to demolish (the buildings at those sites)," and in order to receive demolition permits, "we need to certify there are no hazardous materials on site," such as asbestos, said Public Works Director Andrew Parker. If hazardous materials are discovered, proper abatement must occur prior to demolition.
Terracon Consultants will perform the surveys for $14,200 total, $7,100 at each site, Parker said.
Funding the surveys are the sites' 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) — accounts, the Brookwood Drive Flood Storage Project and the Prater Alley Drainage Basin Project, respectively. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
Council members also approved a professional services agreement with Atlanta's Goodwyn Mills Cawood for civil design services on the multi-use field project at Heritage Point Park.
"We need site-design services with (GMC) to move the project forward," Parker said. The scope of the project includes site grading, installation of two regulation-sized multi-purpose artificial turf fields, extension of Hale Bowen Drive, parking lot construction, an internal sidewalk network, landscaping, protective netting between fields, perimeter fencing, a scoreboard, field lighting and a restroom building.
The design package will be completed by GMC at a cost not to exceed $289,550 and will be funded from the 2020 SPLOST project account, and the agreement will be structured so that awards of construction materials testing and construction administration are optional for the city "if we need them when the time comes," Parker said. "We may be able to handle those internally and save some cost to the city."
