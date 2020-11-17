Dalton City Council says mask wearing 'isn't a political issue,' about health and economic recovery

Metro photo

"We all still need to take steps to protect ourselves and others from the (COVID-19) virus," Dalton Mayor David Pennington said Monday night in a statement on behalf of the City Council. "Those actions include, but are not limited to, wearing masks or facial coverings over the nose and mouth when in public places, keeping a minimum safe distance of 6 feet from other people, avoiding large gatherings and frequently washing hands and sanitizing surfaces."