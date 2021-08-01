Dalton City Council scheduled to call for November election at Monday meeting

Members of the Dalton City Council are scheduled to call for a Tuesday, Nov. 2, city election when they meet Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Qualifying for that election will take place from Monday, Aug. 16, to Friday, Aug. 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the city clerk's office in City Hall.
The offices up for election on the City Council are Ward 2 (currently held by Annalee Harlan) and Ward 4 (currently held by Gary Crews). Both have said they are running for reelection.
There will also be a special election to fill the unexpired term of Derek Waugh for the Ward 1 seat. Waugh stepped down in July after taking a job in the Atlanta area.
Council races are nonpartisan, which means no party affiliation is listed for the candidates. There are five council members including the mayor. The council members are elected citywide. Council terms are for four years.
On the city Board of Education, the seats currently held by Matt Evans and Palmer Griffin will be on the ballot. Evans and Griffin are, respectively, the school board chairman and vice chairman.
School board races are nonpartisan. There are five board members. Board members do not represent districts. They are elected citywide. Board terms are for four years. The chairman and vice chairman are elected by the board.
The qualifying fees are $360 for City Council and $35 for the Board of Education.
City Council members are also scheduled to vote on:
• A $1.5 million contract with Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun to resurface 6.3 miles of city streets. Those streets include all or parts of Brighton Way, Dantzler Avenue, Emery Street, Grimes Street, East Hawthorne Street, Morris Street, Roberts Street and Underwood Street.
The contract will be funded by money from the Georgia Department of Transportation's Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant program as well as the 2015 and 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes (SPLOSTs).
• Authorizing Pont Engineering of Marietta to develop repair plans for the Underwood Street Bridge over Mill Creek for $25,000.
