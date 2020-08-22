Dalton City Council tables mask law, members want more time to study

After initially opposing local ordinances mandating people wear masks in public places, Gov. Brian Kemp last week signed an executive order allowing such mandates, but with a number of exceptions and exemptions.
Now, some local officials are grappling with whether to enact such a ban and what impact it would have if they did.
Kemp's order allows local governments in counties that have had at least 100 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) per 100,000 residents to enact mandates that people wear masks while in public and indoors. Virtually every county in the state meets that requirement. But Kemp's order allows businesses to opt out of the requirement, meaning it can't be enforced on their premises if they don't agree.
Individuals who violate the law must first be warned and given a chance to comply before being issued a citation, and they can be fined no more than $50. Those who claim a religious or health reason for not wearing a mask cannot be required to wear one.
This week the Dalton City Council voted 4-0 to table an ordinance that would have enacted a local mask requirement that would have complied with Kemp's order. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only in the event of a tie.
"These exceptions defeat the purpose," said council member Annalee Harlan.
Pennington agreed.
"We can't tell what it does," he said. "I'm afraid that if we pass the ordinance, we'll have people calling to report others who aren't wearing masks, but there are so many exceptions they may not be violating the law. There are so many exceptions in there we really wouldn't be putting a mask mandate on, but people would think we were."
Several council members expressed concern that members of the public, not just the owners of stores, could call to report people not wearing masks. Dalton Police Chief Cliff Cason warned that could tie up police resources.
"We are already pretty slammed on calls," he said. "If we start becoming the mask police because everybody that's in a store is calling because they saw somebody that wasn't complying with the (law), it's going to diminish our response times. If y'all pass the ordinance and put it into place, we'll do our part to make sure it is safely administered, but it would create a burden on calls."
Cason said emergency calls would take priority, so it could take police some time to respond to calls about people not wearing masks. He also warned it could lead to "confrontations" between "activists" in favor of masks and those not wearing them.
Given Kemp's new executive order, the council members voted 4-0 to approve a new ordinance requiring masks inside city buildings. They had previously approved such an ordinance in July. But the council members said they want more time to study and research an ordinance that would require masks in other buildings open to the public.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said she has been talking to other commissioners and plans to put a mask mandate on a future commission meeting agenda.
"We have a work session on Monday (at 5 p.m.)," she said. "I plan to talk to (County Administrator) Mark Gibson, and if he's got anything else for us to vote on, we could have a called meeting. If he does not, we could have it on our agenda when we meet Friday morning (Aug. 28) at 9 (to set the 2020 property tax rate)."
Laughter said she favors a mask ordinance even with all of the exemptions required by Kemp.
"I do believe that private businesses should be able to choose whether to enforce a mask mandate within their premises. But if there is anything we can do to slow down this disease we should do it," she said. "Even with all of the exceptions, it's better than nothing."
Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan said he has no plans "at this time" to approve a mask mandate.
