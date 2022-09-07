Saying they need to see a final tax digest, members of the Dalton City Council voted 3-0 Tuesday to table a motion to set the city's 2022 property tax rate.
Members Tyree Goodlett and Dennis Mock were absent.
Members said they plan to set a "revenue-neutral" tax rate but they need the final digest numbers to set the rate.
On Tuesday morning, the Whitfield County Board of Assessors unanimously voted to hold property values at their 2021 rates and to assess new construction at 2021 values.
Preliminary assessments released earlier this year showed the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% in the county. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. The assessments are set by the county Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the county Board of Commissioners but the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the assessors office "needs two to three weeks to revert the assessments to the 2021 levels."
Dalton City Council member Annalee Sams said the council members will vote on a tax rate as soon as they have a final digest and the city's finance department has time to determine a rollback rate. She said they will have a called meeting if needed to set the rate.
That sentiment was shared by representatives of the other taxing authorities in the county.
“We want to meet as soon as possible to set the millage rate based on the updated digest,” said Jensen.
Jensen said he expects "the earliest meeting (to set the county tax rate) would likely be the first week of October.”
Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton said he doesn’t think it will take the county school board members “more than a few days after we have the tax digest information” to advertise the 2022 tax rate and set a vote.
Dalton Public Schools Chief of Staff Pat Holloway said the school board members will set the tax rate after they receive the final digest.
Representatives of all four taxing authorities said last month they needed to know what the final digest will be before they can set their tax rates, and on Tuesday they all asked the Board of Assessors to hold assessments at 2021 levels to lessen the burden on taxpayers and to allow the taxing authorities to go ahead and set their tax rates. All four entities said it is their plan to set revenue-neutral rates.
Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane said that as soon as the tax digest is completed and local governments set their tax rates his staff will enter the numbers into the system and begin generating and sending property tax bills. He said they are ready to begin that process.
"It will be a concentrated effort, but at this point, I don't anticipate any problems," he said. "I appreciate the elected officials stepping up and the efforts of the tax assessor."
Property owners will have until Dec. 20 to pay their taxes.
