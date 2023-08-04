For the past four years or so, members of the Dalton City Council have made improving the entrance to the city on West Walnut Avenue a high priority.
On Monday, the council members will consider several agreements with property owners to remove abandoned or dilapidated signs on Market Street at and near the intersection with West Walnut Avenue. The council meets at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The meeting is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel.
The agreements say the owners of the property cannot remove the signs in a timely manner. The agreements give the city easements to enter the properties and demolish or take down the signs. The city would bill the property owners for the cost of the removals.
The council members are also expected to vote on an agreement with KRH Architects of Dalton to design new infields for the baseball/softball fields at Heritage Point Park. The agreement calls for KRH to receive 6% of the cost of the project.
In June, the city received a $2.2 million grant from the state for improvements at Heritage Point Park, including the installation of synthetic turf on all 10 baseball/softball infields. The expected total cost of the project is $2.54 million, which will require a local match of about $337,500.
The council members are also expected to vote on a $327,723.55 change order for the Mill Creek Mill Line walking and biking trail. Tests have found the soil base is inadequate, and the contractor, North Georgia Paving, wants to add soil cement to strengthen it.
The trail will be about 1.1 miles from the Eagle Walk trail to the trail around Haig Mill Lake Park. There will also be a half-mile spur to Mallard Road.
The Eagle Walk at Mill Creek, a half-mile walking and biking trail just off Chattanooga Avenue that runs parallel to Mill Creek, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project about nine years ago.
The council members are also expected to vote on whether to approve an easement for Georgia Power to allow it to trim trees near power lines at the city-owned Nob North Golf Course.
And the council members are expected to vote on a resolution urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to increase enforcement against illegal, disposable vaping products with “kid-friendly” flavors.
