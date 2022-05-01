Members of the Dalton City Council are scheduled to consider changes to the city’s zoning ordinance Monday that would “clean up” its rules on apartments.
The council meets at 6 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall.
One change would reduce the minimum size of an apartment from 900 square feet to 700 square feet, which Mayor David Pennington said is more in keeping with other cities comparable to Dalton. But no more than 30% of apartments in a building could be the minimum size. The measure would also allow multifamily dwellings in mixed-use zoning areas.
The measure would remove a requirement that apartment buildings be no more than 35 feet tall. Pennington said that requirement goes back decades and probably has something to do with fire safety.
“But our fire chief (Todd Pangle) told us they fight fires the same way if a building is 35 feet or 50 feet,” he said.
Apartment buildings would still be subject to a law limiting the height of all buildings in the city to six stories.
The council members are also expected to vote to accept a $12,615 grant from the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and Georgia Department of Education BOOST Grant Program, which provides funds to local recreation departments to enhance their summer programming opportunities.
The grant will be used to provide scholarships, fund salaries and fringe benefits and contract labor, purchase program materials and supplies, and fund education field trips for Dalton Parks and Recreation Department summer programs.
The council will also hold the first reading of a measure that would allow some retirees to come back and work part time for the city without having their pension benefits halted.
The council members told City Administrator Andrew Parker and Human Resources Director Greg Batts to place the proposal on the agenda for the meeting during a meeting last week of the Dalton Finance Committee. The Finance Committee is made up of the members of the City Council.
Under the city’s current pension plan rules, if retirees come back to work for the city their pension benefits have to be suspended until they leave city employ again.
Batts said easing that rule might make it easier for the city to keep some employees on part time and not lose the knowledge and skills they have gained. He said it could also help the city with some positions that are difficult to fill. In particular, he said the city is finding it hard to attract and retain employees with commercial driver licenses (CDLs) because they are in such high demand in private industry.
Parker said retirees wouldn’t necessarily work for the departments they retired from, saying that retired firefighters with a CDL could work for the Public Works Department or the Parks and Recreation Department “in a pinch.”
The number of hours retirees could work each week would be capped at 16. Officials said they don’t anticipate capping the number of retirees who come back to work.
