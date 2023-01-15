The Dalton City Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m in City Hall.
The council members are scheduled to vote on a contract for construction of the Mill Creek Greenway, a walking and biking trail from Eagle Walk trail to the trail around Haig Mill Lake Park.
The Eagle Walk at Mill Creek, a half-mile walking and biking trail just off Chattanooga Avenue that runs parallel to Mill Creek, was constructed as an Eagle Scout project about nine years ago.
The council members are also expected to vote on a contract for fireworks for the 2023 Independence Day celebration.
And they are expected to vote on whether to transfer property and vehicles for the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center to Whitfield County. The senior center was previously jointly funded by the city and county and operated by the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department. Last year the county agreed to solely fund and operate the senior center starting Jan. 1 of this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.