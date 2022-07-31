The Dalton City Council is set to vote Monday on two measures that would clarify how the Burr Performing Arts Park is used.
The first is a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Downtown Dalton Development Authority (DDDA) for Burr Park spelling out the various responsibilities for the park. Basically, the city Parks and Recreation Department will maintain the park while the DDDA will serve as the point of contact for those who wish to use the park for events and make sure they obtain all the necessary permits.
The council will also vote on a set of policies and procedures for Burr Park that would define the process to rent the park as well as the responsibilities of those that sponsor events at the park, the city and the DDDA.
For instance, the policies would require that those who wish to hold a event at the park submit an application to the DDDA at least 60 days prior to the event.
"We've got a lot of people who want to use the park," said Mayor David Pennington. "We've got a lot of groups involved in overseeing the park — the DDDA, the Recreation Commission, the CVB (Dalton Area Convention & Visitors Bureau), the Community Foundation (of Northwest Georgia). This just spells our who is responsible for what."
The council meets at 6 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall.
