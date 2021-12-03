Dalton City Council to hold public hearing on 2022 budget Monday

The Dalton City Council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. Council members are scheduled to unveil a draft 2022 budget and hold a public hearing on that budget.
The draft budget calls for $37.2 million in spending, up from $34.4 million budgeted for 2021, an increase of 7.94% Funding for the police department under that budget proposal would increase to $10.2 million from $9.3 million. Fire department funding would increase to $9.8 million from $9.3 million. Spending on administration would increase to $659,500 from $522,600. Funding for the human resources department would rise to $526,350 from $440,000. And funding for the finance department would rise to $861,000 from $759,700.
The draft budget and the full agenda for Monday's meeting can be found at www.daltonga.gov/meetings.
Council members are also scheduled to vote on an agreement with Leonard Brothers Construction for restroom building at Civitan Park.
Council members are expected to vote on the budget in a called meeting Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners has posted a first draft of a $48.1 million 2022 budget to the county website, whitfieldcountyga.com. The first of two public hearings on that budget is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Edwards Park Community Center, 115 Edwards Park in Varnell. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the budget at their Tuesday, Dec. 14, meeting at 6 p.m. in Stage 123 in downtown Dalton, which will include a public hearing on the proposed budget.
