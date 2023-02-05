The Dalton City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. to review the city charter.
The council’s meeting chambers at City Hall are closed while a new audiovisual system is installed.
During the meeting the council members are scheduled to vote on:
• A $69,408.77 agreement with ASA Fire Protection of Cartersville to replace the fire alarm at City Hall.
• An agreement between the Dalton Police Department and the Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for forensic interviewer services.
• An $11,352 bill of sale/transfer agreement to purchase stream credits from the Conasauga River Mitigation Bank for the Mill Creek Riverwalk.
• A $349,359.73 agreement with GameTime of Longwood, Florida, for a new playground at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park.
• An agreement with the Dalton Convention Center to extend the contract for the convention center to host Dalton Municipal Court through at least April. The city will pay $639.75 each day court is in session.
• A five-year, $1,679.35 per year agreement with Cummins of Chattanooga to maintain the backup generator at City Hall.
• An agreement with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police to maintain the certification program with the police department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.