The Dalton City Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m. at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N. Fredrick St. The council will hold a work session at 4 p.m. to review the city charter.

The council’s meeting chambers at City Hall are closed while a new audiovisual system is installed.

During the meeting the council members are scheduled to vote on:

• A $69,408.77 agreement with ASA Fire Protection of Cartersville to replace the fire alarm at City Hall.

• An agreement between the Dalton Police Department and the Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for forensic interviewer services.

• An $11,352 bill of sale/transfer agreement to purchase stream credits from the Conasauga River Mitigation Bank for the Mill Creek Riverwalk.

• A $349,359.73 agreement with GameTime of Longwood, Florida, for a new playground at Harlan Godfrey Civitan Park.

• An agreement with the Dalton Convention Center to extend the contract for the convention center to host Dalton Municipal Court through at least April. The city will pay $639.75 each day court is in session.

• A five-year, $1,679.35 per year agreement with Cummins of Chattanooga to maintain the backup generator at City Hall.

• An agreement with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police to maintain the certification program with the police department.

