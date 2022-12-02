The Dalton City Council is set to vote on its $38.2 million 2023 city operating budget on Monday, up from $36.5 million budgeted for 2022, when it meets Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
The proposed budget calls for no property tax increase.
The Public Works Department would see its spending increase 9.06% in 2023 to $8.6 million from $7.9 million. Officials said the increase is largely to cover the costs of material and other items, which are increasing due to inflation.
The police department budget would increase 1.35% to $10.4 million from $10.2 million. The council and the Dalton Board of Education want to have a school resource officer in every school. They currently have six and will add a seventh shortly. They plan to have nine in place by the end of next year, which would place one in every school.
Council members will also vote to ask the local delegation to the state legislature to introduce a bill to set new council district lines. The lines must be redrawn every 10 years after the results of the census are in. The legislature's redistricting office has adjusted the lines of the four districts to make sure all have basically the same population.
