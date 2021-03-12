Dalton City Council to vote on fee for electric utilities

A Dalton city ordinance that would require Georgia Power customers and North Georgia Electric Membership Corp. customers inside the Dalton city limits to pay the city government a 4% franchise fee is "all about putting everyone on a level playing field," said Mayor David Pennington.
The City Council is slated to vote on the measure when the council meets Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall. The measure would place a 4% fee on the bill of those utility customers inside the city. The council held a first reading of the ordinance on March 1
"The city looked at this around three years ago and found Dalton Utilities is the only one paying a fee," said Pennington.
Council member Gary Crews said he's not sure why nothing was done before but council members decided to look at it again and decided it was only fair since Dalton Utilities customers in effect are paying a franchise fee.
Dalton Utilities, which is owned by the city, pays the city each year a transfer payment set at the larger of $10.5 million or 5% of the utility's total revenue. That payment was $11.6 million in 2020.
"Both Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC have only a few customers in the city, so this isn't going to generate a lot of money," Pennington said. "We cut property taxes 10% last year, and we plan to cut them by about that amount this year, so that should more than offset the cost of this fee."
Hannah Parson, manager of corporate communications for North Georgia EMC, said the utility has about 135 commercial customers and 840 residential customers inside the Dalton city limits.
Georgia Power media relations did not immediately respond to an email about the proposed fee.
City Finance Director Cindy Jackson said she does not have an estimate for the amount of revenue the fee will generate. Jackson said the fee is basically a charge for using the city's right-of-way for electrical lines and other equipment.
"We also collect a 3% telephone franchise and a 5% cable franchise fee," she said.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said state law allows counties to only charge a fee to cable companies for the use of right-of-way.
"Cities can charge for electric, telephone, internet, cable, water, and typically do," he said. "But we can only charge for cable."
