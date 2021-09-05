Dalton City Council to vote on whether to provide COVID-19 treatment to Whitfield County jail

The Dalton City Council meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. Council members are scheduled to vote on a memorandum of understanding with Whitfield County that would provide some of the city's supply of the Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment to the county jail to treat inmates diagnosed with COVID-19.
A person’s antibodies work by binding to a virus or bacteria and preventing it from infecting that person’s body. Monoclonal antibodies are made by cloning natural antibodies. The technology has been around for about 30 years and is used to combat cancer and other diseases.
In an August press conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said monoclonal antibodies are “underutilized” and can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19 by 70% to 85%.
